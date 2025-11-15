Yi Zhou and Jeremy Renner Reach Agreement After Explicit Accusations

It looks like director Yi Zhou and actor Jeremy Renner are putting their differences aside after a contentious battle over their recent relationship and professional collaboration.

We told you all about it -- the pair shot cease and desist letters at each other after their professional relationship soured ... with Zhou accusing the Marvel actor of coming onto her and then refusing to cooperate professionally, and Renner saying quite the opposite -- that the director threw herself at him repeatedly.

But, that's all in the past ... 'cause Zhou tells TMZ they have "reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution" and will be moving forward with their joint projects, "Chronicles of Disney" and "Stardust Future."

Zhou even gave Renner's powerhouse attorney Marty Singer a shout-out for helping lead peace negotiations with her team, adding ... "We appreciate everyone who supported a positive outcome and embraced a forward-looking, collaborative path. This resolution allows all parties to continue focusing on storytelling, creativity, and meaningful work that uplifts audiences around the world."

Just last week, Renner sent Zhou a cease and desist order in which he claimed to have met her only twice to interview and film footage for the "Chronicles of Disney" documentary, which will explore the legacy of the Walt Disney Company. During their interactions, Renner accused Zhou of firing off hundreds of explicit text messages asking to be with him and demanding sex after he made it clear he did not want to be more than friends.

He did admit, however, they had a "brief consensual encounter" during their first meeting.

TMZ obtained 3 cease and desist notices sent to Renner by Zhou accusing him of sending her messages of "sexual or suggestive nature" and blackmailing her, among several other things.

We caught up with her just a few days ago, and she told us she thought she and Renner were in love -- but realized that was clearly not the case.