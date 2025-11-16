Last of the US Pennies Could Go For $5 Million Each At Auction

Last Five Coins Possibly Worth Millions At Auction, Expert Says

The last of the US pennies were minted this week ... and experts now say the coins could be worth millions when they go up for auction next month, according to a new report.

As you know, the final 1-cent coins were minted Wednesday in Philadelphia after 232 years in circulation.

In December, those pennies will go up for auction, and the last 5 coins ever stamped could sell for a whopping $5 million each because they contain an omega symbol that reflects their special status, USA Today reports.

John Feigenbaum, a rare coin expert, told the outlet ... “Collectors would go nuts for a modern rarity of business-strike Lincoln cents." As a result, Feigenbaum puts the value for each of the 5 special coins between $2 million and $5 million.