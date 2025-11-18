Allison Mack Tells Michael Rosenbaum She Once Contemplated Suicide

Play video content Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

Allison Mack told her fellow "Smallville" alum Michael Rosenbaum she thought about ending it all during NXIVM's downfall ... but hope -- and just plain old curiosity -- saved her.

As you know ... Allison was a high-ranking member of the sex cult NXIVM who recruited new members to join. Many of these recruits ended up being abused by the group's leader, Keith Raniere, who is serving a 120-year prison sentence after his 2018 arrest in Mexico.

In an interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Allison revealed she was hiding out in Mexico after Keith's arrest when the dark thoughts crept in.

She recalled, "I was staying in a penthouse apartment by myself for 2 weeks and I didn't know what was happening. I went out on the balcony and thought, 'I could jump and this could be over.'"

Allison said she was able to combat the suicidal ideation by looking to the future ... "I was like, 'But then I wouldn't know what happens next, and I want to know what happens next.' And ... 'It'll be different tomorrow, so I need to just hang on through this because it'll be different.'"

Things have been different for the former actress ... after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges and serving 21 months of a 3-year prison sentence, she's got a new podcast -- "Allison After NXIVM" -- and a new husband.

She married a man named Frank in Los Angeles earlier this year after getting engaged around Christmas.

Looks like Allison's leaving her past behind her ... starting down a new path for a brighter tomorrow.