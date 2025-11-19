Shawn Wayans Says Eddie Murphy Would Be Great Doing Standup Comedy Again

He'd Be Funny as Ever If He Returned to Standup!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Shawn Wayans just finished watching the new Eddie Murphy documentary on Netflix ... and he's speculating on what it would look like for Eddie to return to standup comedy.

We caught up with Shaun Tuesday at LAX, where he told us ... "I think he'd have no problem doing it once he commits to doing it. The only difference between him doing it now and him doing it back in the day is he had time to develop his ideas without it being exposed to the world."

Shawn explained that starting out on obscure open mic nights and in small clubs gave Eddie a chance to get his jokes really funny before bringing them before a larger audience to critique. Not like today, where Eddie's fame means any public appearance is captured on a camera phone and aired out on social media.

"But he would get it together and he'd rock just like he did back in the day," he clarified.

Shawn knows better than most what Eddie can do with a mic in his hand. He told our photog he was in the audience when Eddie was taping his iconic special, "Eddie Murphy Raw."

Shawn remembered, "I was 15. It was the best show I've ever seen in my life."