5 Tourists Killed in Extreme Blizzard in Patagonia, Chile

Tragedy in Patagonia, Chile ... 5 tourists died after getting caught in a sudden blizzard at Torres del Paine National Park.

Chile’s forestry agency (CONAF) confirmed Tuesday that two Mexican tourists, two Germans, and one Brit were found dead after getting hit with insanely intense weather -- crazy winds, heavy snow, and freezing temps.

CONAF also said four other tourists were found alive.

The update comes after earlier reports that 7 tourists -- all part of the same group -- went missing in the park. Officials even shut down the 80-mile Paine Massif mountain circuit to run a full search-and-rescue mission to track them down.

They got lost near the Los Perros camp -- about a five-hour trek from the nearest spot you can actually reach by car. They were reporting traveling without a guide in the area.