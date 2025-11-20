Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Shredded Torso Covered With Fake Blood for 'Werwulf'

Play video content BACKGRID

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's a wolf in very little clothing ... stripping down for his part in the upcoming horror film "Werwulf."

The actor was spotted in Dartmoor -- a national park in the southwest part of the United Kingdom ... pacing the grassy hills without a shirt.

He did cover up his chest a little with a ton of fake blood ... much of it concentrated on his broad shoulders and the upper reaches of his chest and throat.

Johnson's letting his long lock billow around him for the movie ... and a huge beard obscures his face ... so, he might be very hard to recognize when fans go out to see this film when it comes out next year.

"Werwulf" is a "Nosferatu" reunion of sorts ... with Robert Eggers helming this film as well as bringing back a few of the actors from his previous work.

Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe are all set to appear in "Werwulf" ... and all three received acclaim for their performances in the 2024 vampire flick also starring Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Hoult.