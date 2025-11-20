Coast Guard to Stop Classifying Swastikas, Nooses as Hate Symbols

Seismic change is in the works at the U.S. Coast Guard ... the military service branch just drafted a new policy that no longer classifies swastikas and nooses as hate symbols.

Instead, the Coast Guard will consider the swastika -- long the symbol of Nazis and forever linked to the Holocaust -- as "potentially divisive" ... according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The sweeping changes go into effect next month ... when the noose and the Confederate flag will also be downgraded from hateful to potentially divisive.

It's all part of a new hazing and harassment policy at the Coast Guard ... and there are new limits on the deadlines for Coast Guard members to formally report displays of swastikas and nooses among personnel.

The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, which is headed by Kristi Noem.

Previous Coast Guard policy explicitly said the swastika, noose and Confederate flag were "symbols whose display, presentation, creation or depiction would constitute a potential hate incident." That policy was suspended within days of President Trump's first day of office, when there was a shakeup in USCG leadership.