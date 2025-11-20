Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Keith Urban Raises Record $2M for St. Jude on Heels of Mar-a-Lago Backlash

Keith Urban I'm Too Busy Raising Millions For Kids ... To Think About 'Pink Pony' BS!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Keith Urban and St. Jude Children's Hospital getty
Getty

Keith Urban is not letting a silly controversy about his recent Mar-a-Lago performance faze him ... 'cause the country star's too busy raising bank for sick children.

Here the deal ... KU just headlined a benefit concert at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida on Tuesday ... and he helped raise a record $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Keith Urban and St. Jude Children's Hospital
CME Group/Ryan McLemore

It's a big deal for a few reasons ... obviously, the dude has a huge heart -- actively supporting St. Jude for years -- and he also just performed and presented at last night's CMAs. But there was a snag over a song he played at a private gig.

keith urban performing sub getty swipe
Getty

TMZ broke the news ... Keith performing a LGBTQ+ anthem at Mar-a-Lago with Trump in the room wasn't him trying to send a political message. KU played Chappell Roan's “Pink Pony Club" among other tunes during a private gig for Pratt Industries ... an annual event at Trump's second home, for staff and partners of the biz headed by billionaire Anthony Pratt. A mixture of criticism and cheer was instantly dished out online as soon as a clip was posted, with some asking ... WTF?

Keith Urban Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Keith Urban Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

A source close to Keith told TMZ ... Keith playing “Pink Pony Club” at the event -- with Trump unexpectedly in attendance -- was not a political statement, despite the rampant online speculation.

KU has been performing the Chappell Roan hit -- inspired in part by West Hollywood's iconic gay bar The Abbey -- for quite a while, so it's not outta left field ... it’s just getting overanalyzed this time. Keith previously said on the Canadian web series "Intimate and Interactive," he thinks it's a beautiful, emotional song.

Related articles