Keith Urban Raises Record $2M for St. Jude on Heels of Mar-a-Lago Backlash

Keith Urban is not letting a silly controversy about his recent Mar-a-Lago performance faze him ... 'cause the country star's too busy raising bank for sick children.

Here the deal ... KU just headlined a benefit concert at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida on Tuesday ... and he helped raise a record $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It's a big deal for a few reasons ... obviously, the dude has a huge heart -- actively supporting St. Jude for years -- and he also just performed and presented at last night's CMAs. But there was a snag over a song he played at a private gig.

TMZ broke the news ... Keith performing a LGBTQ+ anthem at Mar-a-Lago with Trump in the room wasn't him trying to send a political message. KU played Chappell Roan's “Pink Pony Club" among other tunes during a private gig for Pratt Industries ... an annual event at Trump's second home, for staff and partners of the biz headed by billionaire Anthony Pratt. A mixture of criticism and cheer was instantly dished out online as soon as a clip was posted, with some asking ... WTF?

A source close to Keith told TMZ ... Keith playing “Pink Pony Club” at the event -- with Trump unexpectedly in attendance -- was not a political statement, despite the rampant online speculation.