Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in Revealing Blue Bikini!

Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Blue Bikini ... 'Premium Recycled Content!'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nicole Scherzinger's Hot Shots
If recycling looked this good, global warming would never be a thing! Nicole Scherzinger is reusing some breathtaking beach bikini pics in the latest additions to her growing hot shots collection.

The singer and actress wrote, "Currently living on set, so here’s some premium recycled content 🤓" to caption the revealing shots, posted Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's currently shooting Rebel Wilson's upcoming musical comedy, "Girl Group."

