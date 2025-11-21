Grandma Wearing Penis Costume Arrested at Trump Protest, Body Cam Video

Play video content

Hilarious moment at a Trump protest in Alabama ... a grandmother wearing an inflatable penis costume on the side of the road got arrested ... and it's all on video.

Newly released police body cam footage shows the moment 61-year-old Renea Gamble is confronted and busted by law enforcement during a No Kings protest in Fairhope.

Renea says she's the person underneath the inflatable penis costume with a picket sign that says, "No D*ck Tator."

Police didn't find her costume and sign funny ... in the video, the officer tells Renea her getup won't fly in a "town that has values."

Renea says she was just exercising her First Amendment right to free speech, but in the October video, the cop tells her ... "I'm not going to sit here and argue with you. If my kids came by here to see this, how would I explain this?"

The cop also says ... "How would you explain to my children what you are supposed to be? This is a family town. I'm not going to have someone out here dressed like this. It's abusive."