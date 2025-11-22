Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Italian singer Ornella Vanoni Dead at 91

By TMZ Staff
Published
Beloved Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, whose international hits include "Senza Fine" and "L’appuntamento," has died.

Vanoni died from cardiac arrest at her home in Milan, Italy, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her sadness following the news, remembering Vanoni’s "unmistakable voice" and her contribution to Italian arts on X.

X / @GiorgiaMeloni

The world-renowned vocalist was born in 1934 and was enamored by the arts. She shot to stardom in 1961 with "Senza Fine" thanks to her love affair -- and collaboration -- with Genovese singer-songwriter Gino Paoli.

She was also an actress, landing a role in the original Broadway production of "Rugantino" in 1964. She made several appearances on the small screen ... and last starred in 2021's "7 Women and a Murder."

Singing, however, was her muse -- she recorded more than 100 albums during her decades-long career.

She was 91.

RIP

