Brock Lesnar Slips During WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Entrance

We may have found the one thing that can stop Brock Lesnar -- a slippery floor ... 'cause the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion took a tumble while making his entrance during 'Monday Night Raw!!'

Lesnar was was on his way to join forces with Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Drew McIntyre ahead of Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames match ... when the blooper seen around the world happened.

As Brock tried to time his scream with the fireworks, the Beast Incarnate took a fall ... with Paul Heyman looking confused just like everyone watching the show.

To Brock's credit ... he walked it off like a champ -- jumping back to his feet and continuing on with the show.

Brock Lesnar walks out with his team and his priceless reaction on the spot he crashed!

Once the show went off the air and he made his way to the back, he returned to the scene of the crime to try and dry the area up, with a fan joking with him to "watch out."

It's not the first mishap Brock has experienced this calendar year. In September ... he ripped his pants while delivering his signature move to R-Truth -- but like his slip Monday night, he got a good laugh from it.