Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Claps Back At Haters By Flexing Muscles

Mya Lesnar Flexin' On Her Haters ... Literally!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
081825_mya_lesnar_kal
FLEXIN' ON 'EM
Instagram/@mya.lesnar

Brock Lesnar’s track and field star daughter, Mya, isn’t wasting time by using words to respond to her haters ... instead, she's letting her muscles do the talking!

The NCAA shot put champion shared the powerful message in an Instagram video ... confidently walking toward the camera before turning around to strike a pose and show off her impressive back muscles.

mya lesnar getty 1
Getty

"But they talk behind my back," Mya wrote in the video on Monday.

She also fired back in the caption ... adding, "was made for lifting, not listening."

It's unclear what prompted the 23-year-old to post the clip ... but her fans loved it.

Drew Moss and Brock Lesnar Daughter Mya INSTA 2

It's worth noting that this message does come after San Francisco 49ers lineman Drew Moss went public with their relationship a few weeks ago after attending a wedding together.

Moss -- who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent -- shared a PDA-filled photo with Lesnar, captioning it, "Forever wedding date❤️."

drew moss Mya Lesnar split sub getty imagn
Getty / IMAGN Composite

Mya and Moss attended Colorado State, where Mya continues to dominate, including her 19.60-meter throw at the last home meet of the outdoor season in May, which set a school and facility record.

By the looks of it, she’s nowhere near done giving the haters something to talk about.

