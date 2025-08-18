Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Claps Back At Haters By Flexing Muscles

Play video content Instagram/@mya.lesnar

Brock Lesnar’s track and field star daughter, Mya, isn’t wasting time by using words to respond to her haters ... instead, she's letting her muscles do the talking!

The NCAA shot put champion shared the powerful message in an Instagram video ... confidently walking toward the camera before turning around to strike a pose and show off her impressive back muscles.

"But they talk behind my back," Mya wrote in the video on Monday.

She also fired back in the caption ... adding, "was made for lifting, not listening."

It's unclear what prompted the 23-year-old to post the clip ... but her fans loved it.

It's worth noting that this message does come after San Francisco 49ers lineman Drew Moss went public with their relationship a few weeks ago after attending a wedding together.

Moss -- who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent -- shared a PDA-filled photo with Lesnar, captioning it, "Forever wedding date❤️."

Mya and Moss attended Colorado State, where Mya continues to dominate, including her 19.60-meter throw at the last home meet of the outdoor season in May, which set a school and facility record.