Donald Trump Asks for ‘Rush Hour 4,' Paramount Gets to Work: Report

Ask and you shall receive ... at least, if you’re Donald Trump -- 'cause apparently "Rush Hour 4" is happening at his request, with Paramount now gearing up to roll out the next Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker buddy-cop smash.

Trump’s pulling his pal Brett Ratner back into the mix, per Semafor ... he wants BR to revive the franchise that originally put his directing career on the map -- yup, the same director whose career hit the brakes after multiple #MeToo sexual-assault allegations in 2017.

Trump’s really keeping Ratner booked and busy ... the guy’s also directing the "Melania" doc, which Amazon Prime snapped up for a whopping $40 mil and is dropping in Jan 2026.

Paramount’s handling the release on behalf of Warner Bros -- snagging a nice double-digit cut for the trouble. This all went down after a bunch of studios passed on the project due to Ratner's involvement ... including Warner Bros’ own New Line, which made the first three flicks.

No doubt, on paper this should’ve been hype film news -- Hollywood eats sequels and reboots for breakfast, and the first films are straight-up pop-culture classics.