Godfrey Questions Nicki Minaj's U.N. Speech, Doubts She's Being Generous

Play video content TMZ.com

Godfrey's not convinced Nicki Minaj is going to bat for Christians in Nigeria for all the right reasons ... and he wonders if she's trying to get on President Trump's good side for something down the line.

We got the comedian at LAX on Monday, and our photog asked him about Nicki suddenly being very outspoken about Nigeria.

Play video content

Nicki's cosigned Trump's claims that Christians in Nigeria are being murdered simply for their faith, and she even went to the United Nations to talk about it ... but Godfrey says a few things got his antennae up.

Godfrey, who was born to Nigerian parents, says he's all for Nicki speaking up about Nigeria if she's genuinely concerned ... but it sounds like he thinks politics are in play here.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki's been catching tons of heat online for praising Trump for threatening military action against Nigeria over the "slaughter" of Christians ... and Godfrey makes it clear he's no fan of Trump or MAGA.