'Summer I Turned Pretty' Costars Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney Kiss at Knicks Game
Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney Locking Lips at the Knicks!
Sean Kaufman must be team Conrad ... 'cause he just planted a smooch on his "The Summer I Turned Pretty" costar Christopher Briney!
Check it out -- the pair were spotted at the New York Knicks game Friday evening at NYC's Madison Square Garden and when the camera was on them ... Sean went in for a big one!
The actors put on a show for plenty of fans and celebs in attendance, which included Ray Romano, Jordyn Woods and Spike Lee ... see them in our gallery below.
The Knicks picked up a W against the Milwaukee Bucks, advancing them to the knockout round of the NBA Cup.
We're sure there will be plenty more courtside celeb sightings as the stakes get higher -- stay tuned!