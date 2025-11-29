'Summer I Turned Pretty' Costars Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney Kiss at Knicks Game

Sean Kaufman must be team Conrad ... 'cause he just planted a smooch on his "The Summer I Turned Pretty" costar Christopher Briney!

Check it out -- the pair were spotted at the New York Knicks game Friday evening at NYC's Madison Square Garden and when the camera was on them ... Sean went in for a big one!

The actors put on a show for plenty of fans and celebs in attendance, which included Ray Romano, Jordyn Woods and Spike Lee ... see them in our gallery below.

The Knicks picked up a W against the Milwaukee Bucks, advancing them to the knockout round of the NBA Cup.