Gunman Shoots 3 People Inside California Mall, Video Shows Aftermath

Shoppers in a California mall got more than they bargained for on Black Friday when a gunman opened fire, injuring three people.

WATCH: People seen fleeing Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California after shots were fired. At least 2 people shot. pic.twitter.com/EFEN0mUzGu — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 29, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

Dramatic footage of the shooting's aftermath surfaced online, showing people running for their lives from the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose. The shooting occurred one day after Thanksgiving, when the stores are packed with Black Friday bargain hunters.

Some witnesses posted online accounts saying they took shelter inside stores when police issued lockdown orders ... ducking behind mannequins or hiding underneath clothes for protection. When the coast was clear, they dashed out of the stores to safety outside the mall.

San Jose PD said cops responded to the mall after receiving a call of shots fired late Friday afternoon. Officers discovered 3 people with gunshot wounds -- a man, woman and a 16-year-old girl. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bloodshed was triggered by an argument and the incident was isolated -- not an active shooter situation.