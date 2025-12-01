Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Second Child

Baby No. 2, First With My New Beau!!!

Ellie Goulding is going to be a mom again!

The 38-year-old singer was absolutely glowing as she posed for photogs at the The Fashion Awards 2025 Monday, proudly showing off her new baby bump in London.

While this will be Ellie's second child -- she shares her 4-year-old son Arthur with estranged husband Caspar Jopling -- it's her first with her new man, 28-year-old actor Beau Minniear, People reports.

This comes just months after the couple first went public earlier this year. In July, Beau posted a shot of Ellie nude in bed, and in September, they were snapped on an outing in London.

