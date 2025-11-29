Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth To Second Child With Husband Cole Tucker

Huge congrats to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker -- the "High School Musical" star just welcomed their second child!

Vanessa announced the happy news in an IG post Saturday ... sharing a pic where she's lying in a hospital bed -- her hand clasped around her professional athlete husband.

She wrote in the caption, "Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do."

Rumors that Vanessa had given birth began to fly this week after she posted a photo of herself where many fans felt she was no longer sporting a baby bump ... and, clearly those online sleuths were on to something.

Vanessa first revealed the pregnancy back in July, captioning her post, "Round two!!!!"

The actress was first linked to Cole in November 2020, got engaged in February 2023, and tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico.

They welcomed their first child in July 2024 -- now round two is here.