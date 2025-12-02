National Guard Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Assault Charges

The man the prosecutors say shot two National Guard members last week in Washington D.C., killing one of them, is pleading not guilty to the charges against him ... doing so from his hospital bed.

Federal prosecutors charged Rahmanullah Lakanwal earlier today with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal appeared in court virtually from his hospital bed and pleaded not guilty.

An Afghan national with ties to the CIA, Lakanwal was injured in last Wednesday's shooting and remains hospitalized. He says he can't open his eyes and is in pain.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro is on the record saying prosecutors will file additional charges as the case advances ... and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said she's considering seeking the death penalty.

National Guard troops Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were shot Wednesday in D.C. Beckstrom died and Wolfe is still in critical condition.

WATCH: WSJ releases witness footage of Wednesday's attack on National Guard members near White House in Washington, D.C..



Footage shows a man, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, holding a revolver and a National Guard member returning fire.



Two National Guard… pic.twitter.com/rdZDorJvos — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 27, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

Dramatic video obtained by the Wall Street Journal captured the tragic shooting ... showing National Guard soldiers returning fire moments after the ambush.