La Toya Jackson Shocks Fans With Rail Thin Frame Amid Possible Health Issues

La Toya Jackson is sparking health concerns among some of her fans after showing off her rail-thin body on Instagram.

The singer posted a series of IG pics Monday, in which she posed in skintight black pants and a form-fitting red top with gold stilettos. La Toya's figure-hugging outfit put her ultra-thin frame on full display, especially when she turned to the side in one of the photos.

In the caption, La Toya wished her fans a "happy Monday" and a "fabulous week," while also telling them to stay safe and healthy with "much love to you all!😘.”

A few people in the comments expressed concern over what they saw ... one said, "Y'all please don't be unkind, I think La Toya is having some health challenges." Another wrote, "Ignoring the fact that someone is very ill and needs help is not the loving or caring thing to do."

Other fans tried to rationalize, saying La Toya has always been "petite" and it's normal to lose muscle mass with aging.

In November, La Toya posted an Instagram video from inside a doctor's office, telling her supporters she was sitting in an examination room, hoping for the best.