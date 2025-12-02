Giants' Younghoe Koo Roasted Online After Brutal Missed FG on 'MNF'

Thought things couldn't possibly get worse for the NY Giants?! Younghoe Koo proved the G-Men haven't hit rock bottom quite yet, flubbing an attempted field goal in the most hilariously absurd way ... and now he's getting trolled relentlessly!

It was the butt fumble of kicks.

The moment went down during the second quarter of the Giants vs. Patriots Monday Night Football game at Gillette Stadium in New England ... when Koo lined up for a 47-yard attempt, looking to cut the Pats lead to seven.

But, he failed ... in brutal fashion.

you can't miss if you don't kick



NYGvsNE on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/H9dbecGWxf — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025 @NFL

Koo didn't even make contact with the football (think Charlie Brown). He planted his foot and started his swing, but his foot went straight into the turf, forcing holder Jamie Gillan to scramble for his life.

A meme was born ... and fans flooded social media to clown the Giants.

From the "get a new job" type GIFs on Koo's Instagram, to comments like, "Who else just seen this goofy ahh boy kick attempt that was worse than all the College GameDay student kickers😂🐕💩," things got ugly online.

In fact, it got so bad that Koo had to limit the comments on IG to stop the constant trollin'. Instead, fans just hopped to his X page.

The ironic part is Koo was supposed to fix the Giants' kicking issues -- that's why he was signed earlier in the season.

Graham Gano was constantly banged up, and Jude McAtamney was persona non grata after missing two extra points in the team's collapse against the Broncos in Denver.

Despite last night, Koo's been solid throughout his 8-year NFL career.

He's made 185 out of 215 attempts, good enough for 86%. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2020. He also set several Falcons franchise records, including the longest streak of made FGs in one season (27).