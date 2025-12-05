Doug Gottlieb Channels Inner Bobby Knight With Chair Toss After Loss

Doug Gottlieb went full Bobby Knight Thursday night after his University of Wisconsin-Green Bay squad blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter ... tossing a chair as he made his way to the locker room.

Cameras in the arena caught the second-year head coach losing his cool in reaction to Robert Morris erasing a double-digit Phoenix lead in the final three minutes of play with a game-winning layup with 2.4 left on the clock.

Doug Gottlieb tosses a chair after Green Bay loses to Robert Morris. pic.twitter.com/eAiVt2mOlU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Gottlieb disappeared behind the bleachers as he left ... only for a chair to come flying into view and smack against the wall.

"I'm encouraged by our effort and our defense and how we executed," Gottlieb said following the L. "That was just embarrassing how we lost the game."

Play video content YouTube / Green Bay Phoenix

Folks on social couldn't help but think about the late legend after watching Gottlieb's antics.

While the former Indiana men's basketball coach pulled his stunt during the middle of a game against Purdue in 1985, people couldn't help but compare the two throws!