Colts' Michael Pittman Levels Security Guard In Scary Collision

A security guard working the Jacksonville Jaguars game vs. the Indianapolis Colts found himself closer to the action than he could have ever expected ... getting sent to the ground after wide receiver Michael Pittman was shoved into him.

The incident went down with a little over 10 minutes to go in the third quarter. Indy quarterback Riley Leonard found Pittman sitting in the end zone ... a touchdown that was ultimately called back due to offensive pass interference.

Before that call, Jaguars defensive back Montaric Brown gave Pittman a healthy shove after the catch -- sending him right into the stadium worker, who wound up on the wet field.

The six-year veteran was quick to check on the staffer ... as well as other people on the field and members of the Colts' training staff.

While the broadcast returned to the game, a reporter at the stadium said the worker eventually got to his feet and declined further attention.

SAFE Security Guard who was knocked over by Michael Pittman is up and being encouraged to go inside. From personal experience: appears to be declining concussion evaluation.



Never decline the concussion protocol, brother man. Trust me. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 7, 2025 @MiaOBrienTV

It was a rough day in Duval for injuries. Earlier in the contest, the Colts lost Daniel Jones for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.