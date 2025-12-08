Tourist Falls Off Cliff While Trying to Take Selfie in Horrifying Video

Play video content Jam Press

A tourist hiking a mountain in China fell off a 130-foot-high cliff while trying to get the perfect selfie ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows the moment the hiking tourist goes over the edge of Huaying Mountain in Guang'an, China.

The guy is balancing on the rocky cliff, phone in hand, and he looks down and then tries to take a selfie ... then stumbles and falls off the cliff ... disappearing into the tree line below Sunday.

After the guy disappears, other tourists head to the edge of the cliff to look for him ... but he's nowhere to be seen.

Reports out of China say the man fell about 50 feet ... and, miraculously, the guy lived to tell the tale ... on social media, naturally.