Cops Confront Luigi Mangione at McDonald's In New Body Cam Footage

New police body camera footage shows the moment cops in Pennsylvania first interacted with Luigi Mangione inside the McDonald's where he was arrested.

The footage was released Tuesday -- exactly one year after his arrest -- and it shows two cops going inside the Altoona, PA McDonald's and questioning Luigi.

In the video, one of the officers first struts by Luigi to test how he reacts, but Luigi plays it cool, sitting at a table with his food.

Police ask Luigi his name and he lowers his face mask and identifies himself as "Mark Rosario," and he hands officers a New Jersey I.D.

One cop tells Luigi, "Someone called, they thought you were suspicious." Luigi replies, "Oh, I'm sorry."

You hear Luigi being asked about being in New York as an officer takes his I.D. and walks away. The video cuts out as the cop is running the I.D. on the spot ... but we know what happens after.

Police determine the I.D. is fake and Luigi is ultimately arrested.

The footage was released during a pretrial hearing ... Luigi's defense is claiming police unlawfully searched his backpack, meaning anything found inside it would be inadmissible. The backpack is visible in the new video.