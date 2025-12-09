Rapper and Influencer 'Clintnlord' Facing Felony Rape Charges

Clinton "Clintnlord" Adams, a social media influencer and hip-hop artist, has been hit with multiple felony charges after prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting two women he allegedly lured to a vacant area still scarred by California's January wildfire destruction.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Adams is charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of assault with intent to commit rape. Prosecutors also allege the crimes involved multiple victims, an enhancement that could significantly increase his prison time.

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman called the alleged attacks "predatory," saying they occurred in an isolated, fire-damaged zone that remained impacted by the devastating winter wildfires. Adams allegedly targeted the women in separate incidents over the summer, bringing each to the remote location where the assaults allegedly occurred.

"Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable", Hochman said. "These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults."

Adams pleaded not guilty at his November arraignment and remains in custody on $1,475,000 bail. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for January 2026.