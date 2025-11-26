Rapper Chicken P Indicted on Multiple Rape and Sexual Misconduct Charges

Milwaukee rapper Chicken P is already in the slammer serving 6 years on drug-related charges ... and just may be in there longer after being indicted on multiple counts of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, abduction, and public indecency.

According to federal court docs filed on November 6, the rapper -- born Rahkeib Smith -- is alleged to have sexually assaulted a Jane Doe between March 11 and March 12, 2024, at a residence in Cleveland, Ohio.

The docs don't detail the narrative, but the charges are steep ... Chicken P is accused of having sexual intercourse with Jane Doe without her consent and through physical force.

The rapper also faces charges of gross sexual imposition for allegedly sexually touching Jane Doe when she couldn't consent, and abduction charges, which constitute restraining one's freedom with a sexual motive.

The public indecency count alleges that Chicken P engaged in sexual conduct or masturbation in a manner likely to be viewed by others in his proximity, outside his household.