Dynzell Sigers Adds 8 Vertical Inches in Painful Height Surgery, Glad He Did It

Play video content TMZ.com

Apparently, Dynzell Sigers would rather die than be a short king ... because the Georgia man went through months of pain and therapy to have his limbs dramatically lengthened to be taller.

Sigers stopped by "TMZ Live" Wednesday, and he revealed the procedure's possible side effects include death. Check out the video ... he talks about doctors breaking bones in the leg and inserting a rod to connect the broken pieces. Over time the rod is stretched, which also stretches the bone. Dynzell said each procedure requires at least 3 months of recovery.

Back in 2022, he was a young Navy medic who got rejected by a woman -- for standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. Fast-forward to 2025, and he's now a 6' 1" internet sensation after adding 8 inches to his frame with 2 risky procedures.

In the U.S., the process is usually only expected to add 3 inches. That's because here, doctors typically only lengthen the upper leg. It's thought to be especially dangerous to lengthen the lower leg ... knowing this, Dynzell flew to Turkey to circumvent those advisories.

Play video content IG / @hailadonis

Dynzell says he's fully recovered and hasn't had any issues, but he admits he's lucky. Seeing as how he's still alive, Dynzell says he's glad he did it.