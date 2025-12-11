Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lili Reinhart Reveals Endometriosis Diagnosis, Undergoes Surgery

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lili Reinhart’s keeping it real ... revealing she was finally told she has endometriosis after undergoing surgery -- a hard-won answer that came only after years of doctors brushing her off.

In an IG post Thursday, the actress shared pics from the hospital after her laparoscopic surgery ... explaining she’d seen multiple urologists, gynecologists, and hit up three hospitals, yet not one doctor brought up endometriosis. Instead, she was told last year she had interstitial cystitis -- and there was no cure.

It wasn’t until she saw two different pelvic floor therapists that endometriosis was even floated as a possible cause of her pain -- which pushed her to demand an MRI -- finally leading to the real diagnosis.

She says she’s just glad she listened to her gut ... adding with endometriosis, there’s usually a massive 4–11 year gap between symptoms and actually getting a surgical diagnosis. Wild.

Lili opened up earlier this year about battling an unexplained illness, but now she finally has answers ... and she’s already using her platform to speak up for other women dealing with the same struggle -- all while keeping it cute from the hospital bed on IG, lip gloss poppin' and everything!

