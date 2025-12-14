Saints' Tyler Shough Reacts to Tyrann Mathieu’s Endorsement After Big Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough got a ringing endorsement from former All-Pro DB Tyrann Mathieu following his big upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday ... "kind words" Shough reacted to when he chatted with TMZ Sports!

We spoke with Shough -- who was with his Pro Bowl teammate Cam Jordan at a Raising Cane's event -- just a few days removed from Mathieu's declaration that ... "This city should absolutely get behind him & embrace him as QB for (the) next decade!!"

In other words, Tyrann's seen enough -- Tyler's the guy.

"Being around [Tyrann] and for a short amount of time, and everything that he's done, and especially in this state, what a great honor," Shough told us.

Mathieu’s ringing endorsement came after the 2025 second-round draft pick helped lead the Saints to a 24-20 upset win against the Bucs in week 14.

Shough's numbers weren't gaudy -- he threw for 144 yards (13-for-20) -- but that doesn't tell the whole story. He also rushed for two touchdowns, including a 34-yard run he took to the house in the first half.

"The Saints should build everything around Tyler. He showed me something today!!! His numbers won't wow you but it's the critical situation football he's winning!" Mathieu added after the win.

As far as his first season in the league, Shough told us "it's been great" ... and he's learned a ton, which he believes will bode well for his future.

"Just be a great teammate, attack, scout team every single day. Just kind of making the most of it and being a starter and just having that opportunity has been so much fun. I want to continue everything I can, so I'm just ready for every single week, and that's kind of just been having fun doing it."

