Philippines Woman Twerks on Basketball Hoop Before It Crashes Down, on Video

A woman in the Philippines went viral after she showed off some butt-wigglin' moves on a basketball hoop ... before it came crashing down and slammed her to the pavement.

Check out the video -- the woman climbs up to the hoop as a crowd cheers her on. She makes her way onto the rim, where she starts twerkin' for her fans below ... but her fun quickly turns into disaster when the pole breaks and the entire structure comes tumbling down.

The woman goes down with it, landing flat on her back, knocking the wind out of her.