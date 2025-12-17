Radio DJs Having On-Air Sex in Viral Video Is a Hoax, Station Says

A viral video that appears to highlight radio DJs in Arkansas having sex in the control room -- unbeknownst to them, live on air -- is a total fake, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... a video clip circulating on social media shows a car radio tuned to Power 92.3 Jams in Little Rock ... and it sure sounds like the DJs are going at it on a hot mic. Naturally, the wild and hilarious situation -- which people assumed was legit -- spread like wildfire.

Play video content TMZ.com

Turns out, those sharing it are the ones who got played ... 'cause Keith Liesmann, regional VP/market manager for the station's parent company Cumulus, tells TMZ ... "We are aware of a video circulating online and want to be absolutely clear: it is fabricated and untrue. Nothing depicted in the video occurred, and it has no connection to Power 92."

Keith adds ... "At the same time this false video surfaced, our station was broadcasting live from the Watershed, the world’s first social hospital, an organization we have proudly supported for more than 35 years."