Say Bonjour to Our Favorite Behind the Scenes Snaps From 'Emily In Paris!'

Bonjour, everyone -- or should we say buongiorno! We know you're probably binging the fifth season of "Emily In Paris," which dropped today, and we figured we'd share some of our favorite behind-the-scenes snaps from the show's cast and crew!

ICYMI ... Emily, played by Lily Collins, decided to ditch the City of Lights for the sunshine and splendor of Rome at the end of the last season .. and her decision makes for some really juicy drama in Season 5!

Then again, the show is still called "Emily In Paris," so it'd be kind of weird not to shoot the series in the French capital -- and we don't think Collins or her costar, Ashley Park, could lose their soft spot for its landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower.

Still, a little hospitality went a long way for the show's cast, who posed together while sharing some seriously sizable portions of pasta between scenes.