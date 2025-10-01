'Emily in Paris' Costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman Break Up

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Emily in Paris" stars' relationship ended in the last month or so. It's unclear what caused the split, or who ultimately pulled the plug -- but what's certain is they're no longer together romantically.

Ashley fueled breakup buzz this past weekend when she popped up at Selena Gomez's wedding in Montecito, CA -- rolling deep with her girlfriends, Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, and makeup artist Jenna Nicole -- but noticeably without Paul by her side.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in late 2022 and went Instagram official in January 2023, when Ashley shared pics of Paul supporting her through a health scare. Fans have watched their romance play out off-screen while the two continued starring in the Netflix hit series.