Former 'Voice' Contestant Kata Hay Arrested on Vehicular Homicide Warrant

Kata Hay, a former contestant on "The Voice," has been arrested on a vehicular homicide warrant ... TMZ has learned.

The Goodlettsville Police Department in Tennessee tells TMZ she had a warrant out of Davidson County, TN ... and was picked up by authorities in Oklahoma early Wednesday morning. The Osage County Sheriff's Office in OK tells TMZ a deputy from their department arrested her in a residence in the county on the active Tennessee warrant.

She's currently being held at the Osage County Jail in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and the sheriff's office tells us she will go before a district court judge Monday to sign a waiver of extradition.

According to online records, Kata -- whose legal name is Kata Huddleston -- has an open DUI case -- her second one -- in Davidson County. She is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage estimated to be more than $1,500 ... and is accused of driving with an open container of alcohol. The offense dates are listed as Dec. 10.

This isn't Kata's first run-in with the law. She served several months in jail in 2022 after she pleaded guilty to making sexual advances toward a 16-year-old boy when she was 35. At the time, the victim's mother claimed she shoved her tongue in his mouth and touched him inappropriately outside of his jeans. While the country singer argued the story wasn't fully accurate, she wasn't able to support her argument.

TMZ has reached out to Kata for comment ... so far, no word back.