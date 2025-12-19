Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ana de Armas Flaunts Toned Abs in Revealing Top on the Way to the Gym

Ana de Armas Workin' It !!! Stuns in Revealing Top on Way to Workout

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ana de Armas shows off her fit physique while out in Los Angeles image direct
Calories don't take days off, and neither does Ana de Armas ... she was snapped with her waist looking snatched while heading to a gym Friday in Los Angeles.

The "Knives Out" star couldn't have been any cuter ... She carried a Louis Vuitton monogram fortune cookie charm and wore a pink crop top with black leggings and New Balance sneakers.

The Oscar-nominated actress is rumored to have split from Tom Cruise earlier this year. If they did break up, her revenge bod game is on fleek!

