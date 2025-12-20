Hilaria Baldwin Talks Future Move, Christmas Plans

Play video content TMZ.com

Hilaria Baldwin is ready to move her bustling brood -- but she's got no idea where!

TMZ caught up with the "Dancing with the Stars" alum Friday night at her Gurus Magazine cover launch event ... and she tells us she thinks her family needs a "big change." But, she's not sure where that will be.

She notes they could move anywhere -- New Jersey, Los Angeles ... or somewhere else in New York. Regardless, she says she's busy searching for potential houses ... and having a blast.

As you know, Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin have a busy household of 7 kids, with their youngest being born in 2022.

And speaking of their kiddos, she gushes to TMZ she has a super big but super top-secret present in the works for them ... that Alec has no idea about! We'll sit tight as we await the big reveal.

Hilaria has had a busy year, so she admits she was a bit behind on decorating for Christmas, but recently made it up to their vacation home in Vermont to pick out a tree. She reflects on her jam-packed year, saying she's "proud" of all she's accomplished over 2025 and beyond ... from penning 3 books to her yoga endeavors and more.