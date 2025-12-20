Stars With Santa Claus ... Ho, Ho, Ho!

Santa’s lap was booked solid this year, and Hollywood showed up ready to sleigh! Ho, ho, ho met Hollywood glam as celebs like David Beckham, Mariah Carey, and Paris 'n Nicky Hilton lined up for pics with the North Pole’s biggest star ...

Check out this pic!!! Even Santa appeared starstruck by Meg Stalter, Owen Thiele, Shania Twain, Sean Astin, and Sabrina Carpenter!

Kelly Osbourne kept it low-key with her son and Santa ... snapping this festive photo!

And, Scheana Shay's Santa-selfie is "Good as Gold!" See her and her daughter kickin' it with Mr. AND Mrs. Claus!