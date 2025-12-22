Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Fourth Child

Congrats to Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias -- the longtime couple has officially welcomed baby No. 4!

The duo shared the happy news in a joint IG post Monday, simply captioning it with the baby’s arrival date -- "My Sunshine 12.17.2025" -- keeping the name and gender under wraps for now.

They first revealed they were expanding their fam back in August, adding to their already-packed household with twins Nicholas and Lucy, born in 2017, and daughter Mary, who arrived in 2020.

The power couple has been going strong for nearly 25 years, first linking up in 2001 after meeting on the set of Enrique’s “Escape” music video ... and clearly, all that family focus has paid off.