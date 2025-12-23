Woman Who Hired Hitman Kills Herself Outside Bar, Police Respond, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Tatyana Remley -- an equestrian who pleaded guilty to plotting to have her estranged husband murdered -- committed suicide last week ... and TMZ has video of responders attempting to save her life.

Watch the just-released video ... you can see police huddled over her body while one performs rhythmic compressions on Tatyana's lifeless chest last Thursday. Her body is lying on a walkway adjacent to what seems to be the outdoor seating of a restaurant.

Passersby gawk at the scene as police try valiantly to save her life, but to no avail. KGTV reports she took her life in the Little Italy area of San Diego, outside a bar.

According to People, Tatyana died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Tatyana's death follows her 2023 conviction in a murder-for-hire case where she was accused of soliciting a hit man to murder her estranged husband, Mark Remley. Allegedly, the hit man she met with was actually an undercover cop.

People reports, Mark said Tatyana offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him, but the friend declined and went to the police. The tip launched the sting operation, which eventually nailed her.

Tatyana served time after being sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison.