Nyjah Huston Opens Up On Airport Skating, U.S. Keeps It Chill!

Nyjah Huston had our camera guy hustlin' at LAX recently ... skating through the airport as we fired off some questions ... and as it turns out, staffers are pretty chill about him cruising through the terminal on wheels!!

We saw the Olympic medalist rolling through on his board before boarding ... so naturally, we had to ask his thoughts on how airports would hold up as makeshift skateparks.

"The airport would be sick to skate around," Huston said. "Surprisingly, they're pretty chill about us cruising around."

Huston said the U.S. is mostly indifferent ... but other countries can sometimes raise a stink.

"Some people get pissed, I'm not gonna lie, but hey, it saves a lot of time."

He also dropped other unconventional spots he likes to glide on ... from Las Vegas casinos to nightclubs -- but there's one terrain that can't be beaten, and it's close to home.

"Nothin' beats street skating -- especially here in L.A. It's just so classic," Huston said.

Huston -- considered one of the greatest skateboarders ever -- also gave us a glimpse at his signature Disorder brand.

Nyjah admitted he has a countless amount of boards in his collection. The ones he doesn't use don't go to waste -- 'cause he said he finds new ways to give them new life.