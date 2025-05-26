Nyjah Huston Says Tarnished Olympic Medal 'Getting Fixed Up'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nyjah Huston will soon be able to rock his bronze medal with pride once more ... the skateboarding star tells TMZ Sports his tarnished Olympics trophy is finally getting repaired!

Huston said this week the International Olympic Committee has taken possession of his medal in order to fix it up ... after he revealed in the days following the Paris Games that his prized piece was already showing wear and tear.

You'll recall, Huston posted a video in August that showed the award -- which he won during the July men's street skateboarding competition -- had already begun peeling and chipping.

But, thankfully, Huston said it's now in the process of "getting fixed up."

"They're going to fix the original one," Huston told us. "Which I think is actually a lot cooler than just replacing it because I would still like to have my original medal."

He did add, though, that he didn't really have that much of an issue with the damage.

"I was still down for the roughed up version," he explained.

Huston also revealed to us this week it's his goal to try to add one more Olympic medal to his resume -- saying he wants to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games ... even though he'll be 33 years old.