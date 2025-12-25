Patricia Heaton Mourns ‘The Middle’ Co-Star Patrick Finn With Heartfelt Tribute

Patricia Heaton -- who played the mom in the hit comedy show "The Middle" -- is paying tribute to her late co-star Pat Finn, after the devastating news of his passing.

As you know ... "The Middle" star Pat Finn died Monday after a long battle with cancer. Patricia took to Instagram to post a solemn statement about Pat, stating that, "One of the finest and funniest human beings I know has left to be with Jesus."

She continues to say ... "Pat Finn, whom most of you know as Bill Norwood on The Middle had been battling cancer the last few years. At the too-young age of 60, he leaves behind his sweetheart Donna and three children."

Heaton shares ... "He was adored by all who knew him, and he leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, and wonderful comedy." Then mentions their 2023 movie “Unexpected“ where Pat graced the film with a "scene-stealing turn as a crazy psychiatrist."

She ends her message with, "Our hearts are broken, but as faithful Catholics, we know we will see each other again through God‘s mercy. Rest in peace dear brother."

Family sources told us Pat passed away Monday evening at his home in Los Angeles, and he was surrounded by his family.

Pat came up in Hollywood around the same time as his good friend Chris Farley. He and Chris attended Marquette University in 1987, played rugby together there ... and were roommates in Chicago when they both joined the Second City comedy troupe.

He's probably best known for his role on "The Middle," where he played Bill Norwood from 2011 to 2018.

Other celebs like "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet and Dane Cook paid tribute to the late actor ... as well as his daughter Cassidy, who wrote, "Dad ... you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn."