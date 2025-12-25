Santa Gets Pulled Over By Police For Speeding In Ohio In Hilarious Video

Play video content Fulton County Ohio Sheriff

A cop in Ohio almost ended up on Santa's naughty list after pulling over Santa and Mrs. Claus for speeding ... and the hilarious traffic stop is all on video.

The Fulton County Sheriff's office shared video of one of their deputies pulling over an elderly couple dressed as Santa and Mrs. Clause over the weekend for "flying a little too fast."

When the deputy realizes he's talking to Father Christmas he exclaims, "Santa!!!"

Jolly old Saint Nick was packing heat too ... he told the deputy he had a concealed carry weapon and the deputy replied, "Santa has a CCW? Times are rough!!!"

Santa said he's got to protect himself and Mrs. Claus chimes in, "And the North Pole isn't what it used to be."

It's gotta be the friendliest and funniest traffic stop ever recorded ... there's jokes about Santa's age, Rudolph, and Christmas gifts ... and the Clauses even pose for a pic with the deputy.