Stars Slay On 2025 Holiday Vacay 2025

Many cities are in the midst of a white Christmas season ... but, while some stars went for a traditional version, others decided to take in the white sandy beaches instead of the blizzard.

Keke Palmer's hanging out with a new ape friend ... while Eric and Jessie James Decker decided to brave the cold in Montana.

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dove into the culture in Japan in a pair of light-colored kimonos ... big grins on their faces while they posed for a pic.

Benson Boone slowed it down in Dubai ... and stripped off his shirt to show fans his strong chest.

Jessica Alba's back in Cabo ... where we've seen her soaking up the sun and surf throughout the years following news of her split from Cash Warren.

And, Chantel Jeffries put on a cheeky display in her barely there, thong-style bikini ... giving herself the gift of a tan EVERYWHERE while lying out on a lounger.