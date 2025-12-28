Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Decembeards ... Better Scruffy Or Smooth?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
No Shave November has come and gone, and Decembeards are comin' in hot! As you scroll through these scruffy snaps, we gotta know ... Are these fellas better scruff or smooth?!

'Is it too late' to say Justin Bieber should stick to the scruff? Or have you had enough?!

The Weeknd
The Weeknd may not be able to 'feel his face' when he's rockin' the facial hair, so which is your fave?! Fuzz or buzz?!

Adam Sandler
Just call him "Big Daddy"!!! Adam Sandler can do no wrong in our eyes, but there's only one right answer here ...

Beard hair, don't care! Hit the gallery and give these gents your undivided attention ... and your votes 😉!

