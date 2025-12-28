JaMarcus Russell Gives Advice to NFL QBs Facing Top Pick Pressure

Play video content TMZSports.com

Being an NFL quarterback isn't easy, but what's even harder than that? Adding the pressure of being the first overall pick. JaMarcus Russell knows that feeling all too well ... and he spoke with TMZ Sports about the advice he would give players who find themselves in the same shoes he once did.

"Just keep your head up," Russell said when we chopped it up with him. "Never give up. Keep striving forward. You were the number one pick for a reason. Don't get down on yourself, it comes with the sport."

"It don't work overnight. When you're not doing so good, the microscope on it so much because of you being the number one pick. Keep your faith, keep the film room and the weight room your best friend."

The past few seasons, we've seen quarterbacks selected first overall deal with obstacles. In 2023, Bryce Young saw his head coach, Frank Reich, fired midseason after the team went 1-10. Last year, Caleb Williams saw his head coach fired in his first season.

Just this season ... Cam Ward saw Brian Callahan let go after starting 1-5 -- a 4-19 record overall in two years.

Russell -- who lost his coach after four games into the second season -- said that while it's hard to stay focused when you lose your coach ... it just comes with the sport.

Dwayne Bowe -- who teamed up with Russell for their All Pro Academy -- said at the end of the day ... the circumstances a player gets drafted into also matter a LOT.

