JaMarcus Russell & Dwayne Bowe Co-Sign Lane Kiffin To LSU, Expect Results ASAP

JaMarcus Russell knows a thing or two about Lane Kiffin and LSU football, and the former number one overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft is pumped to see what the polarizing head coach has in store for his alma mater!

TMZ Sports chatted it up with Russell and Dwayne Bowe -- former star teammates at LSU -- about their school's hiring of Kiffin, and both are pumped to see how he makes his mark on one of the country's top programs.

Russell, in particular has a unique view of the 50-year-old ... since Lane was his head coach in Oakland with the Raiders until Al Davis fired him four games into the 2008 season.

"I was learning to be a professional athlete. He was learning to be a professional coach," JaMarcus told us.

"I think if he had some time, it would've worked. We didn't have time to go through stages of years together, but I think he's done well at the collegiate level with every team he's been on," Russell said of his time with Kiffin.

"Hopefully that's what myself and the rest of the Tiger fans and staff are waiting on to happen [at LSU]."

The two haven't been in constant contact over the years, but the men have spoken over texts from time to time, and there's absolutely no bad blood.

As for Bowe, he expects to see results right away ... saying when you get LSU, "You don't have time."

"They're bringing you in for right now," Dwayne said. "And I think with his coaching ability and the guys that's there and the support he have from us, the fans, the energy he gonna receive, and just that grittiness that he's gonna bring back, I think it's gonna be right now."

"We got a lot of dogs over there."

Despite all the debate about the massive shakeup with Ole Miss and LSU, fans will still have to wait nine months until the Tigers kick off the 2026 season under their new head coach.

In the meantime, Russell and Bowe are staying busy doing a bit of coaching themselves ... at their All Pro Academy -- which they founded together -- with the goal of teaching hopeful NFL players "how to be a pro's pro."