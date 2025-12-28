One Person Killed, Another Injured in New Jersey Helicopter Crash

One person is dead and another injured after two helicopters crashed into one another above New Jersey on Sunday.

Police Chief Kevin Friel of Hammonton, NJ told media on Sunday ... officers responded to reports of a crash around 11:30 AM ET ... with police and fire crews immediately going about quenching the flames of the crash.

According to the Washington Post, the Federal Aviation Administration has described the crash as a midair collision between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter above Hammonton Municipal Airport.

Video circulating online appears to show one of the crafts hurtling toward the earth ... spinning in circles before disappearing behind several buildings.

The wreckage caught fire quickly ... with tons of smoke twisting up into the sky above a harrowing scene.

Thankfully, the crafts were mostly empty ... with just the pilots onboard each. One of the pilots was killed while the other is in critical condition.